The Trump family gathered in New York City on Wednesday to say goodbye to Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr.’s mother, Ivana Trump. The funeral for former President Donald Trump’s first wife was held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church in Manhattan. Ivana’s ex husband Donald and his wife Melania Trump attended the service, along with the former president’s children and their respective families.

Ivana died in her New York City home on July 14. She was 73. Following her death, Donald released a statement on Truth Social, which read: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.”

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he continued. “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

