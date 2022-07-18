Today, July 18th is International Nelson Mandela Day. In 2009, the United Nations decided to honor the former president of South Africa every year on his birthday. Mandela, who is known as a symbol of peace and freedom around the world, had a profound impact in world history, he was able to negotiate and bring peace to his country, during a very racially divided time.

He didn’t stop there, for years to come, he continued to fight for human rights, inequality, racism and his efforts echoed around the world. In 1993, he was awarded The Nobel Peace Prize. Mandela left a mark on the world with his actions and memorable words about race, poverty, love and hate and more.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

To pay tribute to his legacy, we gathered a collection of photos of many famous people that stood by him, became his friend or had a chance to meet this visionary leader.