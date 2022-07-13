Why Chris Hemsworth quit meat ahead of his onscreen kiss with Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth eats meat often. Still, the actor took a break from his strict diet to make his costar Natalie Portman comfortable, which she appreciated.

In an interview with Capital FM, a radio broadcast in the UK, Portman spoke of Hemsworth and made a point to highlight how nice he was. “He’s really nice,” she said. “The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Tessa Thompson, Portman’s costar who was also present in the interview, was surprised by the gesture, especially since Hemsworth appears to really love meat. “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” marks Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU. She previously starred in “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World”, where she played Thor’s love interest, Jane Foster. When speaking of the film with Indiewire, Portman discussed some of the process of making the movie and Taika Waititi’s (the director) collaborative approach to directing. “Some of it ended up in the film, some of it did not, but it was pretty incredible to get to play and to get to have that latitude in the emotional stuff, as well as the comedic stuff,” she said.