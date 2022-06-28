Becky G shares a teary video addressing plagiarism accusations made by Araceli Ledesma

Becky G took to social media to share a teary video addressing plagiarism accusations from fellow Mexican beauty founder Araceli “Cely” Ledesma. According to the founder of Araceli Beauty, the singer, actress, and businesswoman created Treslúce Beauty as a blatant copy of her 2018-launched brand. However, Becky G denies the allegations and assures her culturally rich products are inspired partly by her Latina roots, ingredients, and symbols native to Mexico.

On June 1, Ledesma shared a statement denouncing how another brand was “replicating” her original ideas and how it was hurting her company. At the time, the business owner didn’t single out Becky’s brand. “As an immigrant woman from very humble beginnings, I have learned to work hard for anything I wanted in life. I am very proud of what I have accomplished thus far and believe this is possible for anyone to achieve with hard work and integrity,” she wrote.

©Araceli Beauty / Treslúce Beauty



Araceli Beauty and Treslúce Beauty

“There are so many Latina-owned brands that are completely different from my own, and I wish them all so much success. Building and growing any business is not easy. Unfortunately, this past year, I have been put in a difficult situation. Another company is replicating my original brand concepts and ideas, in direct competition with my own brand,” Ledesma added. “I have no choice but to bring this to light and help give self-starting businesswomen and independent creators the value they deserve.”

Weeks later, Araceli takes social media once again to share a review from the founder and CEO of Crème Collective, commenting on the similarities between Araceli Beauty and Treslúce Beauty.

The following day, Ledesma addresses the situation again and asks her community for support. “As of late, we have seen many self-made independent businesses take a hit from celebrity brands,” she began. “This is very hard and uncomfortable for me to share; however, it’s time I shed light on this situation. I put my entire soul into my beauty brand, and I feel it’s being replicated.”

“My goal is not to tear anyone down. I have admired Becky G for a long time; however, I owe it to myself and other self-starting entrepreneurs to speak up in order to protect our self-made unique businesses. We ask our beauty network for support and understanding during this difficult time.”