Thalía’s grandmother, Eva Mange, dies at 104 years of age

Thalía is going through a difficult time after the death of her grandmother, Mrs. Eva Mange, was confirmed. Laura Zapata, sister of the singer, released the sad news via social media, “My beloved grandmother Eva has flown back to the house of the Lord, I love you and I celebrate your new life.” The artist asked her followers for understanding before the devastating news.
Although Zapata did not provide more details about the death of Mrs. Mange, it would have occurred in Mexico City, where she lived with Zapata, who took care of her with great affection and care, especially during the past year.
Ya voló mi amada abuela 🕊Eva🕊buen viaje de regreso a la casa del Señor, te amo y celebro tu nueva vida…🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vxl5wgbEZH— Laura Zapata (@LAURAZAPATAM) June 25, 2022
Thalía shared the image of a white dove flying in her Instagram stories.
In addition, she says goodbye to her grandmother on a moving video.
“My grandmother, I celebrate your beautiful passage through this land. You were strength until the last of your days. A Titan, a Gladiator, a Praetorian who struggled to stand up until the last hours of her life. Always, against all odds. And you forged us warriors to face any adversity in life. You taught us that mischievous sense of humor, and you showed us how to deal with our emotions by singing and dancing. Fly free into the arms of our Blessed Father. Your daughter will be waiting for you too! (She told me yesterday at dawn between dreams).
You are now free precious soul, there is no more pain, there is no more sorrow, that body was left behind, now you just ARE! God our Father have you in his arms, Evita ours. Here we will celebrate your wonderful life my beautiful grandmother, and you will always be close to ours. I love you granny. I love you very, very, very much.”
Mrs. Mange’s health had been affected in recent months after several relapses in her physical condition. In January 2021, Zapata denounced that the nursing home where her grandmother was staying had been careless towards the woman, which left her with severe injuries. After learning the facts, Zapata removed her from the nursing home and took care of her grandmother herself.
This unfortunate event occured just a few hours before the 10th birthday of Matthew Alejandro, Thalía’s youngest son with her husband, producer Tommy Mottola. Let’s not forget the arrival of the singer’s son Matthew, occurred during a difficult time, because just a month prior, on May 27, 2011, Thalía lost her mother, Mrs. Yolanda Miranda. Thanks to the love of her husband and children, the actress also managed get through the tough time.
Mrs. Eva Mange was born on January 21, 1918 in La Paz, Baja California. She grew up in a popular neighborhood called “El Esterito” and over the years she would move to the Mexico City accompanied by her daughter Yolanda Miranda, who would later become the mother of Laura Zapata, Federica Sodi, Ernestina Sodi, Gabriela Sodi, and Thalía Sodi.
It is currently unknown where Mange Márquez will be buried and if the 50-year-old singer will fly to CDMX to say goodbye.