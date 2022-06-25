Thalía’s grandmother, Eva Mange, dies at 104 years of age

Thalía is going through a difficult time after the death of her grandmother, Mrs. Eva Mange, was confirmed. Laura Zapata, sister of the singer, released the sad news via social media, “My beloved grandmother Eva has flown back to the house of the Lord, I love you and I celebrate your new life.” The artist asked her followers for understanding before the devastating news.

Although Zapata did not provide more details about the death of Mrs. Mange, it would have occurred in Mexico City, where she lived with Zapata, who took care of her with great affection and care, especially during the past year.

Ya voló mi amada abuela 🕊Eva🕊buen viaje de regreso a la casa del Señor, te amo y celebro tu nueva vida…🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vxl5wgbEZH — Laura Zapata (@LAURAZAPATAM) June 25, 2022

Thalía shared the image of a white dove flying in her Instagram stories.

In addition, she says goodbye to her grandmother on a moving video.

“My grandmother, I celebrate your beautiful passage through this land. You were strength until the last of your days. A Titan, a Gladiator, a Praetorian who struggled to stand up until the last hours of her life. Always, against all odds. And you forged us warriors to face any adversity in life. You taught us that mischievous sense of humor, and you showed us how to deal with our emotions by singing and dancing. Fly free into the arms of our Blessed Father. Your daughter will be waiting for you too! (She told me yesterday at dawn between dreams).