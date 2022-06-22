Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie, and Elvis’ granddaughter Riley make history in Hollywood

Elvis Presley’s legacy lives on. On Tuesday, three generations of Presleys, Priscilla, 77, Lisa Marie, 54, and her daughter Riley, 33, as well as her twins Harper and Finley, 13 participated in a historic Hand and Footprint Ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.



The family had a gorgeous backdrop dedicated to the new Elvis movie starring Austin Butler. They all looked thankful to be together for such a special moment.



Butler was also in attendance. The actor has been praised for his performance as Elvis, with the film gaining a 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes. He called it one of the hardest things he’s ever done, especially knowing people like Lisa Marie and his ex-wife Priscilla would be watching it. “That was the thing that would really wake me up every day. I was waking up around in the morning even if I went to bed at 1. I couldn’t sleep, I wake up, and my heart is pounding,” he said.



Thankfully Butler’s performance impressed his family. Priscilla wrote in a Facebook post, that she and Memphis Mafia member Jerry Schilling had recently attended a private screening of the film. In her short review, she wrote, “Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW! Bravo to him... he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

