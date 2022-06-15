Sarah Michelle Gellar details difficult battle with COVID due to asthma struggles

Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about her difficult battle with COVID-19 after testing positive and struggling with asthma complications, revealing that she had a tough experience after having “lung issues her entire life.”

“I realize I’ve been really quiet on here. After two and a half years COVID finally got me,” the actress shared on Instagram. “Thankfully I’m vaccinated and boosted.”

She continued, “But to those out there that say ‘it’s just a cold’ ...maybe for some lucky people it is. But for this (relatively) young fit person, who has struggled with asthma and lung issues her entire life, that is not my experience.”

The Hollywood star says she is now recovering from the virus, as she previously talked about how she and her kids, 12-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace, and 9-year-old son Rocky James, don’t let asthma “stop them from doing anything.”

“Even with therapeutics and all my protocols it’s been tough. I know I’m on the road to recovery, but it’s certainly not been an easy road,” she confessed, adding that she hopes to make a full recovery soon.

“I’ll be back soon (hopefully with super antibodies...even if just for a bit),“ she concluded. “To quote a friend of mine - ‘I will wear a mask in my shower if that means I don’t get this again.’”