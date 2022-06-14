Post Malone gives major life update: The rapper is engaged and a first-time father

Post Malone is updating fans about two important changes in his life! The 26-year-old rapper revealed during an episode of ‘Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show’ that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, who he has yet to publicly unveil her identity to his fans, as they seem to keep their personal lives private.

But the rapper did not stop there, as he also revealed that he has welcomed his first child and is now father to a baby girl. And while Post Malone avoided making a big announcement, he subtly confirmed the news during his interview by saying that he “kissed” his “baby girl” before recently heading to the studio.

He was then asked if he was talking about his girlfriend or an actual baby, to which he responded, “That’s my daughter.” Stern also asked him about his relationship status, and if he was referring to his “girlfriend” or “wife,” and the singer stated that it was his “fiancée.”

“That’s been on the QT though?” the host said about the recent news, “We didn’t know you had a daughter, right? You keep all that quiet,” with Post Malone clarifying, ”Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions,” in reference to his fiancée.

And while the rapper did not give more information about the proposal or any of the dates from his engagement or welcoming his new baby daughter, he previously shared that he is “excited for this next chapter in my life,” adding “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.“