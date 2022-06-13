Jessica Chastain, Paris Jackson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ariana DeBose lead the red carpet glamour on Broadway’s biggest night in NYC. The 75th Annual Tony Awards took place on Sunday, June 12 at Radio City Music Hall.

‘West Side Story’ star and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosted the ceremony. Jennifer Hudson earned EGOT status after winning a Tony Award for producing the hit Broadway musical ‘A Strange Loop’ ﻿ — ﻿Hudson became the 17th person to win all four major awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award in her career.

Paris and Prince Jackson honored their father Sunday during the 2022 Tony Awards. The pair took the stage to present a performance by the cast of ‘MJ: The Musical,’ which was nominated for the top award.