Sia gifts $100,000 to her favorite ‘Survivor’ contestant: ‘You’re an amazing woman’

It seems Sia continues to be a big fan of Survivor, as she recently showed by surprising her favorite contestant this season Drea Wheeler with a generous gift.

The emotional moment was posted online, with the singer revealing that she wanted to show her appreciation for Wheeler by gifting her $100,000 for being a great contestant, describing her as “graceful” and “a good person.”

“You’re an amazing woman,” Sia said in the video, “You played the game, like, so smooth and your fire got put out way too early for my liking. And also the way you handled that situation at Tribal was so graceful and I just love you.”

The contestant was excited and emotional to talk with the singer, even before Sia revealed she wanted to give her the generous amount.

“I want to give you $100,000 just to say, like, you’re a good person,” she continued. “And you deserve to be rewarded for being a good person. I love you.”

Wheeler was brought to tears and said she was “genuinely speechless right now,” adding, “I’m so very grateful for this moment. Thank you so much.” Sia replied, “You’re welcome. I love you. Keep going!”

Watch as @Sia surprises one of the #Survivor 42 castaways with a BIG gift.🤯 pic.twitter.com/3Ofo31baCv — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 31, 2022

Fans of the show have watched Sia give generous gifts to contestants throughout the years, including in 2019 when she gave Jamal Shipman $15,000 and Elaine Stott and Janet Carbin each $100,000.