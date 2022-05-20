Ed Sheeran and his wife secretly welcome their second child: ‘Another beautiful baby girl’

Ed Sheeran is sharing the good news! The acclaimed artist is becoming a dad for the second time, welcoming a baby daughter with his wife Cherry Seaborn.

It seems the couple wanted to keep their personal life private, as they secretly expanded their family, sharing their excitement after the birth of their baby.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of a pair of white baby socks over a brown blanket. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

The couple share 1-year-old daughter Lyra Antarctica, who was born in 2020, making a very similar announcement, by posting a sweet photo of blue baby socks over a colorful blanket.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” Sheeran wrote at the time, “We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”

The singer previously revealed that being a dad has given him “purpose and something in life that’s actually more important than my job,” in reference to his music career and the relationship with his daughter Lyra, he said he enjoys singing his new songs to his daughter.

Lyra even has some favorite tracks from her father’s discography, “I’ve got some she likes. She really likes ‘Shape of You.’ The marimba sound is good, but she doesn’t like anything loud or anything belt-y.”