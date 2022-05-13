Bella Hadid clarifies she did not mean to make THAT joke at the Met Gala

Bella Hadid admits she was just joking when she said she had “blacked out” while walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, explaining to her fans and followers that she didn’t mean for people to think that it had to do with her stunning gown designed by Riccardo Tisci.

“I literally like, blacked out. I don’t even think I got one good photo on the red carpet,” the model previously said, “I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs. I don’t think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening.”

The supermodel is now clarifying her comments on Instagram Stories, “I want to make something very clear … This is not at all what I [meant to] say,” adding that she “didn’t say I blacked out because of my corset.”

“I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet. I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that [you] barely remember it! I should have said that,” Bella declared, and explained that while “corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/ hard on the lungs,” the black leather corset she wore, “fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink.”