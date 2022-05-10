Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby at 31

Singer Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby, sharing the sad news in a statement, after the fashion model was discovered dead by authorities in a Melbourne motel on Friday afternoon.

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” the artist wrote, asking fans for discretion during the difficult moment. “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time,” he added.

Jethro was born in Melbourne in 1991 and was known for his work as a model, actor, photographer and musician. He was the eldest of Cave’s four children, with model Beau Lazenby.

He had spent time in jail after “a number of violent attacks on his then-girlfriend,” as it was reported by the BBC, and most recently he was charged and found guilty of unlawful assault for physically attacking his mother, however his lawyer claimed he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The model was released from Melbourne Remand Center on Thursday and was ordered to stay away from his mother for two years.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of his death, however it was revealed that there were no indications of Lazenby being the victim of a crime.