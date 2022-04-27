Stephanie Nogueras is the Puerto Rican actress representing the deaf community in ‘Killing It’

Stephanie Nogueras is Killing It in Peacock’s original comedy starring Craig Robinson. This hilarious new series highlights the insanity of today’s get-rich-or-die-trying culture.

The show follows Craig Foster, a former bank security guard living in Miami who turned into a state-sponsored python hunter. He struggles to make ends meet while he and his ex-wife, Camille (Stephanie Nogueras), co-parent their pre-teen daughter, Vanessa.

“I saw the prop snakes, but that was it,” the Puerto Rican actress tells Refinery29 Somos. “So I’m thankful for that.”

According to the publication, Nogueras explained that her character is sweet and has “a ton of patience;” therefore, she gives her ex-husband chances to get his life together. “And for me, girl, I’m done. I cannot stand that,” Nogueras says. “No, I speak my mind. I want clarification right away. I’m very direct, very bold. I try to push people to do better. But Camille is very soft-spoken. She’s very easy on Craig. And if that were me in real life, I could not do that.”

Although Killing It focuses on snake hunting, there is so much more. “There is a deeper storyline about relationships: the relationship with Craig and family, relationships between friends as well as money, how we can become successful and strive for that American dream,” Nogueras shares. “The writers are brilliant, just completely brilliant.”

Stephanie Nogueras, who, like her character, is deaf in real life, highlighted the importance of deaf representation within Brown and Black communities. The 32-year-old New Jersey native said that being among the few Latinx deaf people onscreen has a considerable impact.

“Counseling and mentoring are some things I enjoy as well,” Nogueras says, as reported by the media outlet. “My hope is in the future; we’ll see more deaf actors of color on screen, showing more diversity, as well as actors who are deaf with additional disabilities. Just having a more positive light within the community displayed on the screen.”

Nogueras also described Coda’s Best Picture award at the 2022 Oscars as a historic moment. “The deaf community, we’ve known codas all our lives,” Nogueras says. “I have coda friends. I have coda members in my family. But to see the impact and the emotional perspective that audiences had from the film is really great. It looks like the rest of the world is catching up to where we are and the experiences we already know.”