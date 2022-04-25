We all know that the entertainment industry is not everything about having a happy life while living in an affluent private neighborhood with no drama. There are highly publicized ups and downs, such as the case of Blac Chyna, ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian, and his family.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, took the court to the Kardashians to convince the jury that she is owed $300 million in damages due to the alleged interference with her reality show’s future.

While the case is still open, people started wondering what other celebrities have been at the center of some of the most high-profile lawsuits. From Kelly Clarkson to Ed Sheeran, the team at BPP University Law School has uncovered some of the biggest celebrity lawsuits of all time..