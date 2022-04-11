Carrie Underwood in tears after receiving emotional tribute for her late dog

Carrie Underwood is mourning the loss of her dog Ace, sharing her appreciation for her fans after she was driven to tears with an emotional tribute, which included a generous donation to her foundation, the Checotah Animal, Town & School Foundation.

The singer shared the sad news on Instagram, revealing that Ace was there for her every step of the way and “he will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed,” posting a series of beautiful photos with her furry friend.

Carrie wrote, “He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids…always ready to snuggle and play…through all the highs and lows.”

Fans of the artist came together to raise money, sending Carrie an e-card and donating to the foundation Carrie founded in her hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma.

“When we heard the news of Ace’s passing we wanted to put something together in his memory, SOOO many fans came together & $4326 was donated to the C.A.T.S foundation in his honor! All donors also signed this card. We love you always,” they shared.

The singer, who described her dog as a “true friend and a good boy till the very end,” got emotional after receving the sweet gesture, “You guys are honestly the best!” she wrote, “When I read this, I immediately started crying…I can’t believe you all pitched in like that! Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And thank you on behalf of Ace and all the little furry babies that you are helping!”