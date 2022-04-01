Karol G is that you? Sofia Vergara’s new look has us seeing double

Karol G’s iconic blue hair has inspired Sofia Vergara. On Friday, Sofia showed love for her fellow Colombian with a jaw-dropping selfie with the same color hair in a hot pink bikini top. “Inspirada,” she wrote, tagging the singer.

©Sofia Vergara





Fans can’t get enough of Sofia’s blue hair and are leaving comments like “las bichotas.” While they are referencing Karol’s use of the word, it’s also appropriate for the upcoming series they are starring in.

Karol and Sofia are two powerhouses on their own, and the world will get to see them create magic together on Netflix’s upcoming limited series Griselda. The show is based on the life of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug queenpin, who will be portrayed by Sofia and Karol will play one of her “mules.”

It is Karol’s first acting role and she spent months taking acting classes. . “[The lessons] totally opened my eyes to a different perspective,” she told Billboard. “They’ve helped my career as an artist and my development onstage.”

As for Sofia’s blue hair? It looks like it was just a filter. She later shared a photo on the set of America’s Got Talent season 17, and her perfect brunette locks were front and center. “And just like that we r back in the judge’s lounge,” she captioned the pic.

