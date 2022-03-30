Olivia Munn shares postpartum struggles and experience as a first-time mom

Olivia Munn is opening up about her postpartum experience, after welcoming her son Malcom with boyfriend John Mulaney last November.

The 41-year-old actress is sharing her journey with fans and followers, including her struggles as a first-time parent, posting a mirror selfie on Instagram and giving an update about her family life.

“Postpartum life right now: everyone’s asleep except me,” she continued, “I’m so so happy and at the same time I’m struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat).”

She previously talked about her journey as a new mom, admitting she had been experiencing breastfeeding issues and explaining she was battling postpartum anxiety, sharing how her hips still felt “wonky from pushing out a human being.”

Fans and friends of the actress are constantly writing encouraging messages under her posts, as she is also sharing the sweetest photos of Malcolm, recently celebrating his 4-month birthday with an emotional message.

“It’s been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world. He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him,” Oliva wrote.