Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart divorcing after 22 years of marriage

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart have decided to end their 22-year marriage, now that Alvina has filed divorce citing “irreconciliable differences” as the reason for their split.

The 51-year-old actor and his wife first met in high school and got married in September 1999, sharing two children 22-year old Nathan and 26-year-old Kyra. Alvina has requested spousal support in Los Angeles County Courts, and for her attorney’s fees to be paid by Anderson, with documents revealing that the separation date is still to be determined.

“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” legal document stated.

This is not the first time the couple have issues in their relationship, with the pair previously separating from 2014 to 2016. Alvina also filed for divorce in 2015 citing irreconciliable differences, but dismissed the petition on year later.

The ‘Black-ish’ star was previously accused of assaulting a woman in 2018, to which he denied all claims. “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false,” Anderson’s rep said in a statement at the time, “The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.