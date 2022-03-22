Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves can’t stop smiling during New York outing

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves were all smiles as they strolled through New York City together on Sunday, March 20.

The happy couple enjoyed the inclimate weather as they bundled up and took a walk outside, interlocking arms before stopping at a local restaurant for a bite to eat.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor wore a long coat over a pair of khakis and a light hoodie, adding a brown trucker hat over his long locks.

His wife kept things just as casual, wearing an oversized denim jacket lined with shearling and a pair of black leggings that she tucked into some black boots. She also wore a hat, wearing a white accessory with a wide brim and her hair down underneath.

As the couple shared some quality time together, they couldn’t stop smiling, constantly laughing and flashing their teeth to paparazzi.

After ten years of marriage and even more years by one another’s side, these two clearly still love eachother just as much as they did all those years ago.

Matthew and Camila first met at a Los Angeles club back in 2006, with the actor admitting it was love at first sight. They welcomed two of their children together before McConaughey popped the question in 2011.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Levi, in 2008, and added daughter Vida in 2010. After getting married in an intimate Texas ceremony in 2012, they welcomed their third child, son Livingston, later that year.