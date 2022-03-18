Leah Remini mocks Jennifer Lopez for her pool attire in a throwback video

What are friends for? Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez are one of Hollywood’s most notable best friends, and a typical bestie, Remini, is always there to joke around with JLo. In a throwback video posted to TikTok, the “King of Queens” mocked Jennifer for her extra pool attire.

“So Jen asked me to meet her by the pool. right?” Remini said in the clip. “OK, here’s me… normal,” the 51-year-old star says while panning the camera to herself and showing her makeup-free look and cap.

Remini then shows Lopez sitting by the pool in a bright bikini, printed headscarf, aviator sunglasses, and gold jewelry. “Look at this one! Headwrap! Jewelry! Can you be ugly once?” Leah shouted while tackling Lopez. “Just be normal once!”

Fans of the stars flooded the comments section sharing similar stories with their best friends. “we all have that friend! I look like Walmart, and she looks like Neiman’s while picking up coffee! Love it! Having fun & gossiping is the best!,” one person wrote, while another one asked for more content like this. “Awww, the bffs We need to see more of! I’d watch their show,” the fan assured.