Director Jane Campion apologizes to Venus and Serena Williams: ‘I made a thoughtless comment’

The Power of The Dog director Jane Campion has apologized to tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, after being called out for a comment she made during her acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards.

Campion’s speech went viral after the acclaimed director said it was an “honor to be in the room” with the Williams sisters, describing them as “such marvels,” and concluding with, “However, you do not play against the guys like I have to,” referring to the rest of the male fellow nominees.

Online users were quick to point out that the speech seemed to be dismissive of the success of Venus and Serena. Now the director has decided to write an apology, explaining that she “made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved.”

“I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world class athletes,” Campion continued, “The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world.”

Campion says that “The last thing” she would ever want to do is “minimize remarkable women,” adding “Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.”

The director also responded to the criticism made by actor Sam Elliot about her film‘’The Power Of The Dog,’ after Elliot called it “a piece of s—t,” to which she said, “He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor,” adding that he is “a little bit sexist.”