Billie Lourd marries Austen Rydell in Mexico after 2-year engagement

Billie Lourd is officially married to her longtime boyfriend and fiancé Austen Rydell! The couple celebrated the special moment in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 29-year-old Hollywood star tied the knot with the 29-year-old producer, following their 2-year engagement in June 2020, and after welcoming their son Kingston Fisher in September 2021.

Leslie Grossman, Billie’s co-star in ‘American Horror Story,’ confirmed the news on social media, writing, “Billie and Austen’s wedding weekend is over, which is so sad ‘cause it was the most fun,” revealing that she “won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges.”

It was also reported that Billie’s father, Bryan Lourd, paid for a block of rooms at the hotel venue for all guests, making it a private pool party celebration over the weekend.

The happy couple reconnected in October 2017, however they had dated when they were younger, and Austen even accompanied Billie on a family trip to Norway, during the anniversary of the death of her mother Carrie Fisher.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” The actress shared at the time, explaining that they “journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises’. And she did.”