Emilio Delgado, who played Luis on Sesame Street for more than 40 years has died at the age of 81

Emilio Delgado has passed away at the age of 81. The Mexican American actor and singer was best known for his role as Luis on “Sesame Street.” For more than 40 years he portrayed the Fix-It Shop owner, entertaining generations of children and families.

“A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations,” Sesame Workshop said of Delgado in a statement to CNN. “At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the ‘record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.’ We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.”

Emilio reportedly Thursday at his home in New York City. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, in 2020, according to toTMZ, citing his wife Carole Delgado.

His last post on Instagram were photos of the Sesame Mucho album cover. “The Sesame Mucho album cover was shot at 112 8th Avenue in Manhattan in 1974. Now you will find a delicious cake shop @empirecakenyc in the same location — go check it out and tell them Luis sent you!” he wrote in the caption. His comments are filled with fans thanking him for the impact they had on their lives. “Thank you for everything you have done to make the [world] a better place! Rest in Peace,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Thank you for a great childhood.”