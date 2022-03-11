Emilio Delgado, who played Luis on Sesame Street for more than 40 years has died at the age of 81

Emilio Delgado has passed away at the age of 81. The Mexican American actor and singer was best known for his role as Luis on “Sesame Street.” For more than 40 years he portrayed the Fix-It Shop owner, entertaining generations of children and families.
“A beloved member of the Sesame family for over 50 years, his warmth and humor invited children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations,” Sesame Workshop said of Delgado in a statement to CNN. “At the forefront of representation, Emilio proudly laid claim to the ‘record for the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.’ We are so grateful he shared his talents with us and with the world.”
Emilio reportedly Thursday at his home in New York City. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, in 2020, according to toTMZ, citing his wife Carole Delgado.
His last post on Instagram were photos of the Sesame Mucho album cover. “The Sesame Mucho album cover was shot at 112 8th Avenue in Manhattan in 1974. Now you will find a delicious cake shop @empirecakenyc in the same location — go check it out and tell them Luis sent you!” he wrote in the caption. His comments are filled with fans thanking him for the impact they had on their lives. “Thank you for everything you have done to make the [world] a better place! Rest in Peace,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Thank you for a great childhood.”
Emilio was born in Calexico, Calif., but raised by his grandparents on the other side of the US-Mexican border in Mexicali. As noted by CNN, Emilio often praised Sesame Street’s importance as a cultural touchstone in the way people of color were depicted on screen.
“For the first time on television, they showed Latinos as real human beings,” Emiliotold the Houston Chronicle in 2020. “We weren’t dope addicts. We weren’t maids or prostitutes, which were the way we were being shown in television and in film. Here, on ‘Sesame Street,’ there were different people who spoke different languages and ate interesting foods, and they were all Americans.”
Emilio loved theater, once serving as an artistic director of the Barrio Theatre Ensemble of East Los Angeles, and he was active before the pandemic starring in “Quixote Nuevo,” based on ”Don Quixote.” He also appeared in “Law & Order,” ”Lou Grant“ ”Falcon Crest” and the 1975 TV movie “I Will Fight No More Forever.”
Rest in power