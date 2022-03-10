Meet Lottie Moss, Kate Moss’ sister: Why the two models have a complicated relationship

There is no doubt that Kate Moss is one of the most famous and talented supermodels, and while the British icon has had a successful and controversial career in the modeling industry, it seems her 24-year-old half-sister might be following her steps.

Charlotte Moss, best known as Lottie Moss, is making headlines for her large social media platform, constantly sharing her life, including some of her struggles with addiction. She also has a strong social media presence in OnlyFans, where she shares exclusive content with fans and followers.

At age 16, Charlotte signed her first modeling contract with Storm Model Management, and was involved in multiple campaigns and covers, including her own cover in Vogue Paris.

Fast forward to 2021, she decided to join OnlyFans, quickly gaining a big following and describing herself as “a very sexual person.” Charlotte has also been open about her sexuality in recent years, most recently during an Instagram Live, where she revealed to her followers that she identified as pansexual.

“I’m pansexual so I don’t really mind … any gender. It kinda changes every day as well. It depends on who I meet.” she declared, adding that “a relationship with a man” would be outside of her comfort zone.

Charlotte is no stranger to scandals, however she has been able to overcome difficult moments in her life, as she revealed she was in rehab in Arizona for substance abuse, and now she is back in London attending major fashion events.

However it seems the Moss sisters don’t have the best relationship, with Kate having her own modeling agency, which represents her daughter Lila Moss, and has yet to include Charlotte.

Close sources have revealed that Kate has “fallen in and out of sympathy” for her half-sister, and “there have been times when Kate has felt straight-up mortified,” in reference to the career path Charlotte has chosen.