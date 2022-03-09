Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton secretly got married in private ceremony

Josh Hartnett is officially married! The Hollywood star confirmed that he secretly married his longtime girlfriend Tamsin Egerton in November 2021.

Loading the player...

The happy couple organized a private ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, and while no photos of the event have been released, it was reported that the venue seats only 12 people, so it seems the pair invited their closest friends and family members.

A friend of the couple revealed some details about the ceremony, declaring that Josh and Tamsin are “as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair,” describing it as “a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends.”

The source also said that the couple “are really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red carpets,” and they are “happy to fly under the radar.”

The American actor and the British actress are parents to three children, as they previously announced in January 2021, that they recently expanded their family and welcomed their third child.

“The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life,” Hartnett said in a recent interview with Mr. Porter, explaining that he is “still able to do good work and, as I’ve got older, the characters have become more interesting.”