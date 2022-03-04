Prince Royce and Maria Becerra share the best part about collaborating on “Te Espero” in this exclusive interview

Maria: Thank you. Well, obviously the same thing. I feel that the nice thing was having met and getting to know each other personally. To do the song was something really beautiful. I feel like there is magic just meeting and getting to know someone in person. Like, ‘how will it be? Are we going to like each other and everything?‘ We were already talking on WhatsApp, and we got along really well, and it’s like, I don’t know, I feel it’s super magical. The first time meeting was in the music video, and we got along really well. He is super funny. I showed up tired because I was coming back from filming, and on top of that, I had bronchitis, and I was like... I was quiet, like kind of sick. And he was always in the best mood, with the best humor. The truth is that he is super charming. And I feel that there was really good chemistry, and that’s what’s important. So thanks to you for having me be a part of this song, which I love with my heart. The video is incredible, he also put on his best face until the wee hours of the morning, recording all the takes, super humble with everyone, and I feel that is something super important and all that improves and contributes to the song, to the project.