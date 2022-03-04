Prince Royce and Maria Becerra share the best part about collaborating on “Te Espero” in this exclusive interview

Prince Royce and Maria Becerra just dropped a passionate song that will have you thinking about your ex. “Te Espero” starts with the iconic 80’s hit “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” by the renowned British band Cutting Crew, (which is one of Royce’s favorite songs) and takes you on a journey of love. The music video was filmed over two days in Becerra’s native Buenos Aires, Argentina, and is an action-packed story with spectacular scenes. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to both Royce and Becerra about the magical experience of working together for the first time, their favorite part about filming the music video, and more. Watch the video and read the special interview below.
Note: This interview has been translated from Spanish to English
Prince Royce: Yes, it was the first time we met on the song.
Prince Royce: With Maria, it was working with new talent, someone different than I’ve ever recorded with before. Her voice is in bachata. It was something very different for me, her sound, her flavor of Argentina, her culture. For me, that was the dopest thing to bring on to my record. Someone that I never recorded with before. And when we met, The chemistry was good it was very easy for me to work with Maria. Thank you also Maria for being so, so sweet. She was never complicated. We recorded everything super well, she recorded everything super great. The truth is that I’m so happy, I’m really excited.
Maria: Thank you. Well, obviously the same thing. I feel that the nice thing was having met and getting to know each other personally. To do the song was something really beautiful. I feel like there is magic just meeting and getting to know someone in person. Like, ‘how will it be? Are we going to like each other and everything?‘ We were already talking on WhatsApp, and we got along really well, and it’s like, I don’t know, I feel it’s super magical. The first time meeting was in the music video, and we got along really well. He is super funny. I showed up tired because I was coming back from filming, and on top of that, I had bronchitis, and I was like... I was quiet, like kind of sick. And he was always in the best mood, with the best humor. The truth is that he is super charming. And I feel that there was really good chemistry, and that’s what’s important. So thanks to you for having me be a part of this song, which I love with my heart. The video is incredible, he also put on his best face until the wee hours of the morning, recording all the takes, super humble with everyone, and I feel that is something super important and all that improves and contributes to the song, to the project.
Prince Royce: I was about sixteen, around sixteen seventeen.
Maria: Ooo me too, 15, 16 as well.
Prince Royce: My favorite memory was being able to run, having guns, blow things up, shoot, you know, like never before. Obviously, I don’t want to promote violence. But it was really cool to get into a different character and do things I’ve never done before. To feel like I’m in an action movie, like your the main character, shooting the bad guys. For me, that’s what I had the most fun doing.
Maria: Totally, just being there and acting, playing and it being ‘action’ and starting with the scene and being taught how to use the little toy guns. And it was like we had to learn everything from scratch and take special care and it was a real adventure.
Prince Royce: I hope that people feel passion, feelings, nostalgia, that they want to dance, that they want to dedicate, that they want to watch the video which is a movie, all those different feelings. I hope that people can really take in the message that we wanted to send out with this record.
Maria: Yes, yes, I hope that they feel a lot of love and want to dance close and feel the music and passion. Passion more than anything else is what I hope they feel, which is what there is plenty of in this song.