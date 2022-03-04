We can find love anywhere! In high school, college, at a bar, dating apps, but if you are an actor, you might fall in love while shooting for a film or TV show. Some relationships don’t make it to the altar; others might end up in divorce; however, some A-listers couldn’t see themselves with someone else and still love and cherish each other like the first day.

To find out who these lovebirds are, trend experts at WeThrift researched and put together a shortlist of ten pairs of celebrity spouses who first met on set and are still successfully married today.

From Buffy, The Vampire Slayer to Game of Thrones, popular films, and TV shows have united famous faces for decades. Find below ten world-famous celebrity couples who met during filming, ranked in order of how long each pair has been married.