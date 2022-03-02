Michael Sheen and girlfriend Anna Lundberg are expecting their second baby together!

Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg are expanding their family! The happy couple announced that they are expecting their second baby together.

The 53-year-old actor and his 27-year-old girlfriend went public with their romantic relationship in May 2019, revealing just two months later that they were expecting their first daughter Lyra, “Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own.”

Now Sheen is sharing the good news again, posting a photo with his hand, Lundberg’s hand, and their 2-year-old daughter’s hand over her baby bump, writing “…..it appears there may be another on the way!”

Anna shared the adorable photo on her Instagram account, captioning it “At these dark times, here’s our little bit of light that we can share #BabyNr2.”

The actor also shares 23-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen with actress Kate Beckinsale, the former couple split up in 2002 after seven year together, keeping a friendly relationship, with Kate previously saying: “I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter.”

And while Sheen and Lundberg prefer to keep their personal life private, she posted a sweet message for the actor on Father’s Day, “Happy Father’s Day to this incredibly wonderful, hilarious, gorgeous father. We all love you so very much. X”