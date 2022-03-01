Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown: ‘Life is going to be fun with you’

It seems Colton Underwood is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Jordan C. Brown, announcing their engagement after one year of dating.

The happy couple recently went on a romantic trip to Big Sur, California, celebrating Colton’s birthday, and while details about the proposal have yet to be revealed, the ‘Bachelor’ star said he “couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.“

Colton revealed his excitement to People, describing 2021 as “the most transformative year” of his life and confessing that “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

“Life is going to be fun with you,” Underwood wrote on social media, posting a photo of his new fiancé popping champagne, adding “The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe.”

The 30-year-old TV personality and the 39-year-old political strategist confirmed their relationship in November 2021, however they officially started dating in April, after Colton came out as gay, and Netflix announced his documentary ‘Coming Out Colton.’

He said at the time that he wanted to keep his personal life private, explaining that, “Having a public relationship, for me, was not healthy. I just think right now I’m really sort of protecting and guarding what I have.”