Elizabeth Gutiérrez addresses the controversy with William Levy: ‘Only him and I know what we’ve been through’

Elizabeth Gutiérrez breaks her silence. The actress discussed the situation she’s going through with William Levy, her partner of almost 20 years. Through social media, Elizabeth shared a message, making it clear that she wishes only the best towards the father of her children and that only the two of them know the truth in their longterm relationship. The post, which is accompanied by a family photo, is popping up one month after the Cuban actor let the world know they were facing a marital crisis in a mysterious post he later deleted.

©@gutierrezelizabeth_



Elizabeth’s message is accompanied by a family photo.

Elizabeth shared the message on her profile, tackling the controversy that her family has been subjected to over the past couple of weeks. “Lately and for obvious reasons we’ve been the target of discussions, insinations and suppositions. My kids have even been attacked and questioned.”

“William and I have raised our kids with love and respect, teaching them the best we could as parents. I’ll always be grateful to him for supporting me and continuing to do so, that way I was able to stay home and be with my kids. There is no one at fault in this situation. I am not happy nor am I grateful for the attacks that are being made to his person.”

“He is the father of my children and the most important man of my life! He makes sure we’re safe and cared for everyday. I always wish him the best: love, health, happiness, with or without me.”

“Being exposed, attacked and having to listen to different versions of events is not easy. Only him and I know all that we’ve been through and our truth as a couple, and this is how things will stay! Thank you as always for the love and respect towards our family!”

©GettyImages



William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez at the red carpet of the 2021 Latin Billboard Awards.

For the time being, the actors have not made public appearances together, and their interactions on social media have been limited to sharing clips and images of their children, Christopher Alexander, 15, and Kailey Levy, 11. Elizabeth’s post is the first to acknowledge the rumours that have been surrounding the couple for the past couple of weeks, which refer to the imminent end of their two decade relationship.