Odell Beckham Jr. and girlfriend Lauren Wood welcome their first child together

Odell Beckham Jr. is starting off 2022 strong by becoming not only a world champion, but a father!

The Super Bowl LVI champion and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, have welcomed their first child together. On Wednesday, February 23, he took to Instagram to announce that their bundle of joy arrived on February 17.

In his lengthy caption, OBJ talked about the one-of-a-kind experience of seeing their baby welcomed into the world, thanked his other half for how strong she is, and revealed the little one’s name: Zydn.

“2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” Odell wrote. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever.”

He continued, “Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much. And so the journey continues.”

The LA Rams player also reflected on his time playing in the Super Bowl last weekend, which was unfortunately cut short due to an injury in the beginning of the game. He went on to reveal that he got surgery for his knee on February 22--just a few days after becoming a father.

“2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success. Like I’ve said all along “IT WAS WRITTEN.” Im just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me,” he wrote. “Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where im at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith!”

The baller continued, “Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now “this my year” BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV.”