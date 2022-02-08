Shay Mitchell is expecting her second baby: ‘Little one, we are so excited to meet you’

Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are expanding their family! The couple shared the news with an emotional announcement. The actress revealed her excitement and shared some sad news simultaneously.

The 34-year-old star opened up about the loss of her grandmother, confessing that “saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life.”

Shay also admits it has been her “most challenging season to date” and she “can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.”

The actress concluded by writing about the mourning of her grandmother, declaring that welcoming her new baby “is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time,” adding, “Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

The couple previously talked about the possibility of expanding their family, as they are parents to 2-year-old daughter Atlas, revealing in an interview that she would “love to” have another baby when the time is right.

And about the negative comments on social media, the actress says she is focused on her family and has no time to focus on the negative, “I give all of my time and energy to Atlas and things that are important in my life,” she continued, ”Life is too short to be worried about what this person and that person is saying. And I definitely don’t have time for it.”