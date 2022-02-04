X-Men star James McAvoy secretly married Lisa Liberati!

James McAvoy is putting the rumors to rest, confirming he officially married Lisa Liberati!

After years of speculation, the Hollywood star admitted he secretly tied the knot, and while he is known for keeping his personal life private, he revealed the pair are a happily married couple.

The 42-year-old X-Men star first met his new wife on the set of the 2016 film ‘Split,’ where Liberati was working as personal assistant to director M. Night Shyamalan, starting their romance a few years later and sparkling wedding rumors in 2019.

The Scottish actor, who was previously married to Anne-Marie Duff from 2006 to 2016, and shares 11-year-old son Brendan, didn’t give many details about their wedding and declined to offer further comment “for fear of creating tabloid fodder.”

The former couple announced their divorce in 2016 following 10 years of marriage: “It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce,” they shared in a joint statement, “We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son.”

The star previously talked about his divorce, admitting that his life changed “massively,” however he wants to continue to keep his privacy: “One of the things that‘s stayed the same is that I still don’t talk about my personal life.”