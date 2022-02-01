Jackass aired its first episode on April 12, 2000, and the world would never be the same. Created by Jeff Tremain, Johnny Knoxville, and Spike Jonze, a group of men put their bodies on the line and their morals to the side as they performed dangerous and hilarious self-injuring stunts and pranks. Bringing families and friends stogether for chaos, they released their first movie Jackass: The Movie in 2002 and twenty years later, their sixth movie, Jackass Forever is in theaters Friday, February 4th. Fans will laugh and maybe even cry as as Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Preston Lacy, Chris Pontius, Dave England and more get back together with a little less hair to create magical mayhem. But they aren’t alone, because the franchise is introducing a new generation of Jackasses. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Knoxville, and Tremain, and Steve-O, Wee Man, and Pontius about the upcoming film where they put the danger aside and got a little deep about their friendship and, how the franchise has positively impacted their life.



The movie was very nostalgic for me. So I’m gonna make you guys get a little deep with me. I would just love to hear each of you share a specific way that the other two men sitting next to you have positively impacted your life. STEVE-O: I mean, shoot, these guys have just always been there for me, you know? Um, whenever I’ve reached out, they’ve been there for me and, and that’s a big deal. Um, so I can’t point to one specific time, but I’m just gonna say all the time. CHRIS PONTIUS: I think we all feel we’ve, been together for so long, even before, like skateboarding and we’ve been around the world together, like many times. We’re like beyond friends, we’re family. These guys are my brothers, and we’re stuck together and, it goes beyond friendship and yeah, I hope we are making 10 more movies together down the line. So, I mean, they’re thick and thin and if I’m ever bad, they never stay mad at me for long. WEE-MAN: That‘s true. I’ll say these two dudes being in my life have made me a better person in different ways. Steve O made me a better person to make sure I didn‘t half-ass footage, cuz he would call it out if it was horrible. And Chris was always there to let me know if something that seemed bad, wouldn’t be that bad as it comes off. But at least it looks way horrible than it is and I‘ve always remembered that. But these two dudes, just like Steve said, they’ve been there for me no matter what. And I‘ll always be there for them, no matter what.