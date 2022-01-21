Meat Loaf, the iconic ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ singer and star of ‘Rocky Horror’ dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the acclaimed singer and actor, star of the cult film ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ known for his best-selling debut album ‘Bat Out of Hell,’ has died at the age of 74.

The Grammy winning artist, born Marvin Lee Aday, found success with the song ‘I‘d Do Anything For Love’ after selling more than 100 million copies worldwide following his 1977 album, appearing in over 65 movies including the 1999 film ‘Fight Club’ and his fan-favorite character Eddie in ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ with his famous song “Hot Patootie (Bless My Soul).”

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the singer’s official Facebook page shared.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” adding, “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls...don‘t ever stop rocking!”

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

The beloved rocker found great success in the entertainment industry, singing and acting during six decades, continuing to inspire new generations with his roles in iconic movies and hit singles.