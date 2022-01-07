Cher reveals why she will never let her hair go gray: ‘You never stop being a girl’

Cher has been known for her iconic long jet-black hair throughout her successful music career, and while many other artists have tried a natural look, especially during the pandemic, the 75-year-old star revealed she will never let her hair go gray.

The singer and fashion icon shared her thoughts during a recent interview, promoting her ‘Challenge Accepted’ beauty campaign in collaboration with M.A.C Cosmetics, featuring Saweetie.

Cher says that while she loves to try different looks and has reinvented herself for many decades, she thinks going gray “is fine for other girls,” but she is “just not doing it!”

“You know what? You never stop being a girl. If you never stop being a girl, you‘ll never get old,” she revealed, and while everyone thinks the singer is always glammed up, she also enjoys having a freshly-washed face and ”hair in a knot, because I’m going to the gym.”

©MAC Cosmetics





The artist explained that trying new looks “It’s all about having fun,” and doesn’t understand why people are so judgmental about makeup. “I just think that people who worry about the way someone puts on their makeup should get a life,” she declared.

Cher says she doesn’t regret any of her looks, as many are making a comeback among new generations. “I can‘t believe I did so much, actually,” she continued, “I don’t think there was a moment that I stepped outside of my house where I didn‘t have a picture taken of me,” adding that she liked all her looks, and made some decisions “that were ridiculous, but I don’t care.“