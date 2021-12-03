Carlos Santana goes through ‘unscheduled heart procedure’ and cancels remaining 2021 concerts

Carlos Santana is taking a forced break from the stage until he recovers from an “unscheduled heart procedure.” The legendary musician announced that he had canceled the remaining eight shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas after attending the hospital due to pain in his chest. “I had this thing happening in my chest,” he said.

©GettyImages



Recording artist Carlos Santana poses during a listening event for his upcoming album “Africa Speaks” featuring singer Buika at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Michael Vrionis, the president of Universal Tone Management the 74-year-old musician is “doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon.”

“I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I play the way I’m used to and give you 150%,” he said in a video message. “I wouldn’t show up if I couldn’t do that.”