Carlos Santana And Buika Hold Listening Event For "Africa Speaks" Album
Celebrity health

Carlos Santana goes through ‘unscheduled heart procedure’ and cancels remaining 2021 concerts

The legendary musician canceled the remaining eight shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Carlos Santana is taking a forced break from the stage until he recovers from an “unscheduled heart procedure.” The legendary musician announced that he had canceled the remaining eight shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas after attending the hospital due to pain in his chest. “I had this thing happening in my chest,” he said.

Carlos Santana And Buika Hold Listening Event For "Africa Speaks" Album©GettyImages
Recording artist Carlos Santana poses during a listening event for his upcoming album “Africa Speaks” featuring singer Buika at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on May 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Michael Vrionis, the president of Universal Tone Management the 74-year-old musician is “doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon.”

Related

The 10 top most memorable performances at the Latin Grammy Awards

GRAMMY Awards: Bruno Mars, Shakira and more Latinos who have accepted the award

A look at the Grammy Awards’ red carpet 10 years ago

“I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I play the way I’m used to and give you 150%,” he said in a video message. “I wouldn’t show up if I couldn’t do that.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more