Starring in a new romantic comedy, Emeraude Toubia opens up like never before ‘With Love’

Emeraude Toubia is one the most outstanding young Latina actresses in the entertainment world today. Her intelligence, work ethics, classic beauty and fluency in both Spanish and English, have made her essential on Hollywood sets.

This talented actress of Mexican descent ends 2021 with a bang, starring in a new series on Prime Video. ‘With Love’ is a five-episode romantic comedy that tells the story of a girl looking for love during the holidays.

In real life, Toubia has been incredibly happy in the relationship department for years. She’s married to another successful artist, the popular singer Prince Royce, with whom she shares her life.

The beautiful Em was able to step away from her tight schedule for a brief moment and spend the day with us in Malibu. Posing and chatting with us about love, life and her new professional adventure in this exclusive interview for our faithful followers at HOLA! USA.

Photographer: Nunu @nunupictures | Wardrobe Stylist: Poshenko @posshenko | Makeup: Melissa Hernandez | Hair: Dallin James



Emeraude, before we begin talking about matters of the heart, tell us what you enjoyed most about playing this new role in With Love. The fact that I’m Latina and not playing the stereotypical role. We Latinos are experiencing a fantastic moment in the U.S. It was amazing to play my character, she cries, laughs, makes mistakes and deals with love. Although she’s engaged to the perfect man, she realizes he’s not the person she wants to be with for the rest of her life. It’s true that overall Latinos feel more pressure to get married and start a family. This is something my character wants as well, but she’s at that place where she has her doubts and wonders… “What if I leave him?’ “What will my family say?” “Will I be alone for the rest of my life?” And she’s only 25! It must be so much fun to shoot a Christmas series, right? When you’re filming on holiday sets you’re completely immersed. You recall the feelings and emotions you experience on Saint Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve…that was the atmosphere on set, it was a beautiful feeling all the time.