Starring in a new romantic comedy, Emeraude Toubia opens up like never before ‘With Love’

Emeraude Toubia is one the most outstanding young Latina actresses in the entertainment world today. Her intelligence, work ethics, classic beauty and fluency in both Spanish and English, have made her essential on Hollywood sets.
This talented actress of Mexican descent ends 2021 with a bang, starring in a new series on Prime Video. ‘With Love’ is a five-episode romantic comedy that tells the story of a girl looking for love during the holidays.
In real life, Toubia has been incredibly happy in the relationship department for years. She’s married to another successful artist, the popular singer Prince Royce, with whom she shares her life.
The beautiful Em was able to step away from her tight schedule for a brief moment and spend the day with us in Malibu. Posing and chatting with us about love, life and her new professional adventure in this exclusive interview for our faithful followers at HOLA! USA.
The fact that I’m Latina and not playing the stereotypical role. We Latinos are experiencing a fantastic moment in the U.S. It was amazing to play my character, she cries, laughs, makes mistakes and deals with love. Although she’s engaged to the perfect man, she realizes he’s not the person she wants to be with for the rest of her life. It’s true that overall Latinos feel more pressure to get married and start a family. This is something my character wants as well, but she’s at that place where she has her doubts and wonders… “What if I leave him?’ “What will my family say?” “Will I be alone for the rest of my life?” And she’s only 25!
When you’re filming on holiday sets you’re completely immersed. You recall the feelings and emotions you experience on Saint Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve…that was the atmosphere on set, it was a beautiful feeling all the time.
Yes! -She confirms laughing- I’m incredibly traditional in that sense. I grew up watching TV series and soap operas, dreaming of being swept off my feet and rescued by my Prince Charming. I’m not saying this is for everyone, times have definitely changed, but I personally love it when a man takes the lead. When he calls first, when he shows up with a special gesture, writes love letters, songs…
Yes, it’s unbelievable that Prince Royce and I have been together for ten years. Today, December 03, is our second wedding anniversary. When I look around and I see how much the world has changed, I can’t help but thinking, “What if I’m single again?” I hope that’s not the case, but what if that happens? How would I start dating again? -she wonders laughing- Would I go on one of those online dating sites? What is single life like now? I had my strategies when I first started dating Royce. He’d text me and I’d take a couple of hours to answer. You know, those little games we play. Everything is so fast now, I don’t know what I would do.
I grew up in Brownsville, Texas, which is across the border from Matamoros. The rest of my family lived two hours away from us, we’d spend at least one week out of the month with them, so my cousins are like siblings to me.
They had a very loving marriage, and were a great example to me. It was terribly sad when my father passed away due to cancer six months before my wedding, it was devastating. They spent most of their lives together… -She pauses for a bit and continues with tears in her eyes- It was incredibly sad, but that’s life and one has to go on. He always treated my mother with the utmost respect, worked hard to give us the best, I never lacked anything, emotional or material. He always wanted to see me happy, always supporting me with my dreams. I have the best memories of him. I’m so grateful with life for having such a beautiful family
I believe that when one does things the right way, or the best that one can, it becomes some sort of comfort when they’re gone. For example, my father spent many months in the hospital before passing away. I was shooting in Toronto at the time, so I was going back and forth every week, hopping on and off planes, no matter what, just to be with him. When that person parts, you’re left with a sense of satisfaction because you gave it all. This is how God wanted it to be. My mom and I became closer than ever, supporting each other and focusing on the future. My work, my wedding… we had to go forward and that’s what we did. - She recalls, this time with a smile- We traveled a lot together, also with Royce. We bought and sold a few houses here in LA, we’ve moved so many times… thank God my dad got to see all the houses we lived in. He was a part and a witness to my entire life, and I’m certain he continues to watch over me from heaven.
I’ve learned so much form her. She’s always said to me, “Never forget who you are and where you come from.” It’s very important for me to be down to earth, with my feet firmly on the ground and always look forward. She has taught me to fight for what I want, without being ashamed. That if one door closes, another will surely open, to be prepared for the opportunities, auditions, etc. She’s taught me to give my best in every situation and leave the rest to God.
The talent shows we’d have at home. I’d pretend I was Paulina Rubio, Shakira, the Spice Girls, Selena, Whitney Houston… My mom would create a mini stage and we’d invite all of my friends. I had a childhood full of special moments.
I was my mom’s living doll and she did spoil me very much. But don’t think I was entitled. I started working when I was 16, I was told that if I wanted more than what they gave me, I had to work for it. And so, my first job was at a gym, then a shoe store, then I was a sales girl at a clothing store. Then the opportunity to be in Nuestra Belleza Latina came along. The first year I auditioned I was too young to be in the house, so I had to wait another year until I was 18.
I will be forever grateful with Univision for taking my dreams to another level. My biggest dream was to move to Houston, the most cosmopolitan city in Texas. -she laughs- When this opportunity came along, it opened my eyes to a much bigger world. It sounds incredible, but I had no idea that there was this enormous Latino community in the US outside of Texas. I thought every Latino in the US was Mexican! When I arrived in Miami, I got to meet Puerto Ricans, Cubans, Dominicans, Colombians… This was a world I wasn’t familiar with. So when I entered the house, I was amazed and fascinated by all of the different nationalities. It definitely opened up this whole new world for me.
It was incredible! There I learned to be disciplined and how to make more friends. I learned a lot about myself, and how to be a better person regardless of everything that was going on. When I started taking acting and presenting lessons, I thought, “Wow, if I did this professionally, I could live so many lives!” So many emotions that perhaps I don’t get to experience in my daily life. If I wouldn’t have been in that program, my life would have taken another direction, and I don’t know what would have become of me.
We connected since the very beginning, it was never superficial. It was very honest, we were two authentic people. I feel like I’m very down to earth, I wasn’t interested in going to fancy places with him, I wanted to do things that were different. For our first date we went parasailing on a boat. It’s very important for me to live exciting experiences. Since the very beginning we talked about our dreams. Our careers grew together, we always had each other’s backs and I understood him. He became quite famous soon after we began our relationship. His career started to take off fast, much faster than mine. Now I’m doing very well thank God, but I’m certain it’s also thanks to his support. There are abusive partners in relationships that don’t want you to grow, but he was the opposite, he never wanted to put my light out and neither did I. He’s always said to me, “I’ll be here for whatever you need.”
It’s true, but we also spend a lot of time together. Life helps us out that way. Suddenly he has to be in Vegas and so do I… things like that. He visits me when I’m on set. If he doesn’t have a tour to do, he’ll stay with me for a few weeks. Sometimes I will visit him or we’ll agree to meet halfway between wherever we’re working. We don’t spend as much time apart as it would seem. It’s also nice to have some time apart because it definitely keeps the spark alive, and we have so much to talk about when we see each other. We plan full days together so we can make the best of it.
Yes, it’s mutual. Sometimes he has needed my advice and the other way around. I always say to him, “Listen to my advice, but make your own decision.” This way, if things don’t turn out well, there is no blaming the other.
I hope so… -she says immediately.
Of course. Many times! I’ve been cheated on, I’ve been dumped… When you’re so young you feel like your entire world is collapsing. You feel like this sadness is the end of everything and it will never go away. But eventually it does, its just a matter of time. I’ve also been the one who’s broken someone’s heart. In that case I think what’s most important is to be honest, you have to speak honestly when things are not working.
Many things. I’ve learned one has to allow some mystery in the relationship, not saying everything that’s on one’s mind. Give the person you love their space but at the same time share special things like trips and surprises. I’ve also understood that no relationship is perfect, and sometimes love evolves, you have your low moments and good ones as well. At the end of the day you have to be with the person that wants the best for you, and if things aren’t working out, you give yourselves a break to rethink and make the right decisions. -she thinks for a few seconds then adds- It’s funny, I was recently watching The Bachelor… To see these girls begging and saying things like, “What did you see in her that you didn’t see in me?” “I can give you something better!” As if feelings could be manipulated. I am totally in favor of this movement that supports women loving themselves and having high standards, and if the guy you want doesn’t want you back, move on. Girls, don’t beg, love yourselves! -she warns- In order to have an authentic and functional romantic relationship, it’s incredibly important we love ourselves so that we can be whole when that person comes along.
Not at all, I love that Royce’s fan hug and kiss him. There’s obviously a line that shouldn’t be crossed. If he secretly goes out to dinner with a girl, that’s something else entirely. Having loving fans comes with the territory and I’ve always had much respect for them. They’re a priority as an artist and I appreciate that they love him and express it.
Well, there’s been some, but honestly the music world is something else. I feel like singers are capable of stirring up so many emotions and become a part of your life on a very intimate level. If you’re happy, sad, celebrating something, falling in love, getting your heart broken… Thanks to their music, you feel very close to singers, like a part of your family. On the other hand, an actor that becomes famous is seen as a star, you can admire them on the screen, maybe identify with a role they played. Music is much more emotional, it goes with you where nobody else does, it touches the deepest part of you.
Eating! I love eating what is on my plate and yours, I absolutely love food. I also like meeting interesting people, traveling… My favorite out of the five senses is sight. I love to grow as a person and learn, this is what makes me feel most alive.
My father spoke five languages, he was an engineer and would always teach math to his classmates. My mother is very smart, she is what you would call street smart. I think I’m a good combination of both. My dad never drank, maybe a glass of wine on Christmas and that’s it. I’m the same, I go to bed early, I wake up early. Not my mom, she’s more fun, she likes to stay up late, etc…
Yes, my best friend is my mom and I’m still close to my friends from high school. Two or three months can go by without talking to them, but when we do it’s as if no time had gone by. I don’t have that many friends, but the ones I do are very close.
No. Sometimes people can cross the line with my family and that hurts. Someone contacted my aunt through Facebook pretending to be me so she could give them her account password. Some time later she wrote telling me she wanted her account back. I had no idea what she was talking about. -she recalls still in shock- Or sometimes a random person will write something like, “By the way, Royce wants me to give this message to you…” It’s quite nerve racking. I recommend that everyone be vigilant and triple check to make sure it’s the real person contacting you before giving out any confidential information.
I like to smile often, think positively, I don’t complicate things, I find solutions. I love the people that are nearest to my heart. I’m not two faced, If I give a compliment, it’s because I really mean it.
I’m a bit impatient, I want everything to be done quickly and I can be somewhat of a control freak at work. -she says this laughing, during the photo session she mentioned a few times that we didn’t have the best location or the best camera angles- I’ve learned to have people in my team that are the best in their fields. This way I just take a deep breath, don’t interfere too much and let everyone do their job. I’m also very tidy and organized, If my mom moves something out of its place, I will definitely say something. -she concludes laughing out loud.
Of course, we’d love to. We both want to and hopefully it’ll happen. It’s hard regarding work, you feel like you won’t get hired if you’re pregnant. But hopefully it’ll be soon. I’ll never forget the piece of advice Jennifer Lopez gave me one New Year’s Eve we spent together. “It’ll never be the perfect moment to do anything like getting married or having kids. Whatever you’re going to do, do it now because the perfect moment doesn’t exist.” I’ll never forget it, JLo is someone I admire so much, she’s amazing and has incredible work ethics.
I recall another time we were at her house, Royce, was shooting something with her and she was having a cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows. When she offered one to me I got nervous, “Oh no, I have a photo shoot tomorrow.” She looked at me and said, “Don’t limit yourself, have the hot cocoa and you’ll exercise tomorrow.” I admire the way she lives her life, for her there are no limits. She has always treated Royce and I very well and with lots of love. She is incredibly honest and authentic, a very cool human being.
That he’s a very patient person and is always so supportive. He’s also very natural with everything. If we go to my mom’s house and my cousins’ kids are there, he’ll sit on the ground and start playing with them. He’ll even play horse and carry them around. He’s a very real human being. I’m a little more of a snob -she jokes- I’ll suddenly say, “I’m going to bed!” And he’ll hang out with my cousins drinking and having fun. The truth is… -she says suddenly- I do feel life can be unfair to women, we have to take such good care of ourselves after 40, and men are at their prime at that age. I have fun during the day but just can’t party at night.
We are more than ready to watch the talented Emeraude in With Love the new romantic comedy for this holiday season playing on Prime Video. You can’t miss it! Are you in?
