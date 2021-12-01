Ask anyone who’s ever gotten a tattoo and they’ll tell you that they’re a little bit addictive. No one knows this more than celebrities and maybe tattoo artists. Whether they’re singers, soccer players, or actors, a large percentage of them have some body art. And, since they’re public figures, we usually have some photos of the years before their tattoos, showing the influence of these modifications and how cool they ended up looking.

Here are 7 celebrities before and after their tattoos: