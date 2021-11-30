Madonna explains the meaning behind her new wrist tattoo

Madonna just got some more ink on her body less than a year after getting her first tattoo.

The 63-year-old pop star debuted her third tatto on Instagram on Monday, November 29, posting a video of her session with her tattoo artist, Elë Ramirez.

“I’m completing the trilogy of tattoos that I planned to do,” Madonna says in the clip, which was filmed in her own bedroom while some of her children watched the process.

The singer’s latest design features the Hebrew word for “kissed,” written on her wrist below her kids’ initials.

“Completing the trilogy of tattoos……. I choose to do this year - וישקהו ‘kissed,’” she wrote in her caption. “Life is a journey to remove the Space between ourselves and humanity. ♥️ @ele.nyc Happy Chanukah 🕎”

This new tattoo comes after Madge got her second one earlier this year, an “X” to honor her album “Madame X,” which she inked on her other wrist.

She even left her mark on her tattoo artist, adding a black “X” on the top of his hand. Though the singer thought that her line work was “terrible,” fans quickly flooded her Instagram comments with requests to be tattooed by the star just like Ramirez.

“Don’t tell anyone I did it,” she joked at the time. Obviously, that secret didn’t last long.

Just last week, Madonna caused a ruckus when she posted a provocative bedroom photoshoot on her Instagram page. The singer went on to call out Instagram for removing the post due to the fact that one of her nipples was exposed in some of the pics.

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple,” she wrote at the time. “As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualised. The nipple that nourishes the baby!”

Madge continued, “Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere.”

She ended up reposting the photos with some added censors.