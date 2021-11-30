Why Tiffany Haddish and Common decided to end their romance

Tiffany Haddish and Common have decided to part ways after more than one year of dating, as it was reported that the two stars have busy schedules and had been in a long-distance relationship for a while.

The 41-year-old comedian and the 49-year-old rapper first started dating in 2019 after starring in ‘The Kitchen,’ keeping their romance away from the spotlight until April 2020, when they appeared to be together during Bumble’s dating campaign.

The former couple also spent time together during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Tiffany detailing more about their relationship during an episode of the podcast ‘Wild Ride! With Steve-O.’

“I am in a relationship,” She continued, “I met Common when I was filming my movie The Kitchen, he was in it. He was, I guess, kind of like my love interest. I made out with him in the movie, and we became friends, but it wasn’t anything sexual … because my eyes were set on something else.”

She also said it was “hands down the best relationship” she had ever been in and explained she felt “more confident.”

“I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him,” the actress shared.

Now a close source to the pair has revealed Tiffany and Common “are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” however it seems they remain friendly.