Is Matthew McConaughey running for governor of Texas?

Matthew McConaughey has decided against throwing his hat into the political ring “at the moment.” The Oscar winner, 52, announced on Sunday that he will not be running for governor of Texas. “Over the past two years, I’ve been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward. Useful to myself, useful to my family and to the most amount of people,” he said in a video shared on social media. “One category of service I’ve been exploring is politics. I’ve been considering a run for the governor of Texas.”

©Getty Images



Matthew McConaughey had been considering running for governor

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actor revealed that he’s been studying both ﻿Texas and American politics. “What have I learned? A lot,” he said. “That we have some problems we need to fix. That our politics need new purpose. That we have divides that need healing. That we need more trust in our lives. That we’ve got to start shining a light on our shared values, the ones that cross party lines. The ones that build bridges instead of burn them.”

Matthew noted that he’s also learned “freedom comes with responsibility and that great leaders serve.” “Whether a politician, a CEO, star quarterback, a mother, father, husband, wife, brother, friend, mentor or teacher, we lead by serving each other,” he said. “We lead through our service. What is service? Service is taking on responsibility today, so we can have more freedom tomorrow. Service is making the better choice for you and for me.”

The dad of three went on to admit that “as a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership.” Matthew added, “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

Instead, the Dallas Buyers Club star is going “to continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders. Establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life. Organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity.”

“That’s the American dream,” he continued. “And politicians, the good ones can help us get to where we need to go, yeah. But let’s be clear, they can’t do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves.”

Matthew told TODAY’s Al Roker back in March that he was considering running for governor. “Look, it’s a very honorable consideration,” he said. “So am I considering that? Sure, it’s a great thing and an honorable thing to be able to consider.”

He shared at the time that he wanted to “get into a leadership role in the next chapter” of his life. “Now, what role am I gonna be most useful in? I don’t know that that‘s in a political position, or if that’s me as a free agent,” Matthew said. “It might be me as a free agent. So that‘s something I’m personally working on is what is my position of most use in a leadership role.”