Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Waiting for justice

Kim Kardashian West’s Paris burglary case is still open, and 12 people are going to trial

In 2016 Kim was held against her will and robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Five years after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, French officials have indicted 12 people in connection with the crime. In 2016 Kim was held against her will and robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry.

While prosecutors are still yet to reveal who was identified and charged, as reported by E! News, the alleged criminials will be tried for “robbery with a weapon committed in an organized gang; kidnapping and forcible confinement; or criminal association,” according to a source.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - March 2, 2020©GettyImages
Kim Kardashian West poses with a french fan as she arrives at Cafe de Flore restaurant on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France.

As revealed by the French Interior Ministry, on October 3, 2016, five men managed to enter Kardashian West‘s hotel room after allegedly threatening the concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him, and forced him to open Kim’s door.

At the time, the tv personality and businesswoman told authorities that the suspects wore jackets similar to the French police and demanded jewelry and cash. According to E! News, Kim told the police that the suspects “pushed her onto a bed and emptied her purse.”

The alleged criminals also found a jewelry box that contained “two diamond Cartier bracelets, a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace and diamond earrings, gold Jacob necklaces, a gold Rolex watch, a diamond necklace that read ‘Saint,’” and other pieces.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 15, 2016©GettyImages

Kardashian West also informed that she was bound and gagged, and the suspects put her into the tub. 

Two years after the traumatic event, Kim revealed that her life “has definitely changed a lot in the last two years.” She told Alec Baldwin that things changed in her after the ordeal. “There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m worth so much,’” she explained on The Alec Baldwin Show. “That needed to change in me.”

“Even though it was horrific, and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself.”

One of the 12 suspects, Yunice Abbas, wrote and published a book sharing details of the heist. However, lawyers Henri de Beauregard and Mohand Ouidja obtained a court order “authorizing the seizure of rights” of the memoir “I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian.”

Yunice Abbas Portrait Session©GettyImages

Abbas, one of five men aged 60 to 72 and labeled as the “Grandpa robbers,” dropped a diamond-encrusted cross while fleeing the scene by bike, and it is the only piece of jewelry recovered from that night.

