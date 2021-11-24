Karol G announces her acting debut in upcoming Netflix series

Karol G can do it all, and she’s ready to prove that by making her way into the world of acting.

The “Bichota” singer recently stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked to the late night host about her plans for the future. To the surprise of even her most dedicated fans, those plans include an upcoming acting gig.

“I have a lot of things that I want to do in my life,” she told Fallon on Friday night. “I want to push myself as a woman and see how far I can go in everything.”

That’s when the Colombian singer teased fans about her forthcoming foray into television.

“I’m going to act,” she revealed. “I have a surprise for my people in January. I’m going to start shooting a series for Netflix. It’s not about my life. I’m acting. I have a character, so I’m preparing myself for that.”

Karol is taking her role very seriously, saying she’s already hired an acting coach and enrolled in business classes because she thinks of herself as not just an artist, but a brand. That mimicks some comments she made to Billboard for their Latin issue in September, explaining the importance of making more than just music.

“Artists aren’t really idols anymore,”she told the publication. “Now it’s all about moments. If your song is a hit, they’ll talk about you, but because the industry is so saturated, they’ll forget about you when a new artist comes along.”

She continued, “Selena died more than 20 years ago, but her albums are still charting, she’s still getting awards. That’s a legacy. My goal now is to create a product that will connect with many people and for people to remember me.”

Elsewhere in her Tonight Show appearance, the singer also talked about winning a Latin Grammy last week. As she explained to Fallon, she was onstage for her Bichota tour when she found out, relaying the news to her fans in the middle of the performance.

Karol’s new Latin Grammy for Best Reggaeton Performance is her second win, taking home Best New Artist in 2018.