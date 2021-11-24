James Van Der Beek opens up about becoming a father of six after pregnancy loss

James Van Der Beek is opening up about how it feels to become a father for the sixth time, now that the actor and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek recently welcomed their new son Jeremiah.

Loading the player...

The couple revealed they are happy and excited to expand their family, as they also have 11-year-old Olivia, 9-year-old Joshua, 7-year-old Annabel, 5-year-old Emilia and 3-year-old Gwendolyn.

James and Kimberly decided to keep their last pregnancy private, following two tragic miscarriages in 2019 and 2020, both at 17 weeks.

The ‘Dawson‘s Creek’ star took to social media to post photos of their adorable family, confessing he is “humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek,” adding “We’ve been calling him Remi, btw - not “dinosaur.””

James also said he is “much more grateful” after the birth of his new son, explaining that “each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons.”

He went on to talk about the two miscarriages, stating that “the ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one.”