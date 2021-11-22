Freida Pinto welcomes first baby Rumi-Ray with husband Cory Tran

Freida Pinto is a mom!

The Slumdog Millionaire star just welcomed her first baby, a boy named Rumi-Ray, with her husband Cory Tran.

Pinto announced the happy news by taking to social media on Sunday, November 21, making the big reveal within a birthday post to the first time father.

©Freida Pinto





“Happy Birthday Dada Cory!” she wrote alongside an adorable picture of Tran with their baby. “I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy,” she continued, adding that he has given a “sleep deprived Mama” a much needed break. “you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly.”

In the end, she finally revealing the baby’s name, writing, “Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!”

In the same post, the 37-year-old also posted a sweet snap of herself holding the baby, but she added an angel emoji over his face to protect his privacy. Tran, who works as a photographer, posted the same set of photos, calling his son the “best birthday gift” he could ever ask for before going on to praise his wife.

©Freida Pinto





“Thank you for our sweet boy,” he wrote in his caption. “I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior.”

Freida and Cory got eloped during the COVID-19 pandemic before announcing they were expecting a baby back in June. They were first linked in 2017, having been introduced by mutual friend Aaron Paul and getting engaged two years later in 2019.

In October 2021, Pinto revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that they couple had gotten married in secret after canceling their extravagant Indian-style wedding in Big Sur.

“We just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it,” she said. “So, we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim and just get married.”