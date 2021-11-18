Cristián de la Fuente’s sister has passed away

Cristián de la Fuente is in mourning due to the tragic death of his sister, Andrea. The Chilean actor, and judge of the TV show ‘Así se Baila’ (Telemundo), announced this sad news on his Instagram account, revealing that he was informed via phone call. “From today you are going to take care of us from heaven,” said de la Fuente.

“Who would have thought that this photo would be our last Christmas together ... then came the pandemic ... and today a phone call shows us how fragile life is. A phone call can change everything ”, he wrote.

The actor confessed that he was not able to give his sister a last hug and that he will meet with his family in Chile this Wednesday to pay her the tribute she deserves.

“Tomorrow the FIVE will be together again to say goodbye to Andrea, to celebrate your life, your special mood and all the special moments that we live together… we will continue to be FIVE but from today you will take care of us from heaven… I would have liked to see you before your leaving to have given you a tight hug ... but life did not want it that way ... I‘ll see you tomorrow to say goodbye with my brothers, your children and nephews,” said de la Fuente.

Similarly, he encouraged his followers to take advantage of life together because everything can change in the blink of an eye. “I love you ... rest in peace and say hello to Daddy in heaven,” concluded the artist.

The messages of support from his fans were reflected in countless expressions of affection and words of encouragement, “Much encouragement in these moments and strength”, “We love and accompany you in your pain”, are some of the gestures of support. “Thank you ALL for your beautiful messages. It is less hard to arrive today knowing that there is so much love”, de la Fuente responded.