Ivy Queen is recognized by the Latin Recording Academy as the 2021 ‘Leading Ladies Of Entertainment’

In a virtual ceremony, Ivy Queen spoke about how she had to overcome obstacles in reggaeton, a style that is now sweeping the world and that in its beginnings was dominated by men.

“In my genre, I was the first woman to sing reggaeton. Previously there were ‘merenrap’ and things like that, but when I got into rap and reggaeton they told me: ‘Ah, a woman rapping, what is that’.”

Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodríguez (Ivy Queen) is a Latin Grammy nominated reggaeton composer and singer with over 20 years making music. She was one of the first women to be nominated for a Latin GRAMMY in the Best Urban Music Album category. Through her lyrics she shines a light on important matters such as women’s empowerment, gay issues and racism.

“It is a constant battle in which you have to prove that you are who you are and that no one is going to steal what you were born with. It is a constant challenge”, Ivy stated. In addition, she admitted that it took her a while to realize that “being different and sounding different” was not “a curse” but “a gift.”

“When I started, I had many things that were a disadvantage. My nails were an ‘issue’ (a problem), my colored hair, my appearance, my loose clothes ... Everything was an ‘issue’. Like I had to please others and stop pleasing myself.”

The ‘queen of reggeaton’ used her social media to express her hapinness and gratitude. “I score a great victory in my life. To be honored and recognized by the @latingrammys academy and presented to collect my award from @residente and the beautiful words of the beautiful @cazzu the words of my close friends have me radiating.”