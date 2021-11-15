Mark Wahlberg leads a fitness class and coaches Mario Lopez [Pictures]

Mark Wahlberg leads a fitness class at his F45 Gym in Los Angeles. The 50 year old American actor, was spotted coaching Mario Lopez and kickboxer Rico Verhoeven.

Wahlberg and Lopez are regular workout partners, and they often share photos of their sessions together to Instagram. The F45 Training, a chain of fitness centers that‘s backed by Wahlberg.

“An amazing F45 work out dedicated to our veterans! 🙏❤️🙏 thank you for your service. ❤️ With my brothers @ricoverhoeven and @mariolopez!! Let’s get it! #F45partner” commented Wahkberg.

Lopez is a good friend of the 50 year old actor, and they have been gym partners for a while. In this special ocassion, Hoeven - ‘the King of Kickboxing’ - was also part of the traininning session. “Great workout at F45 with @mariolopez and @markwahlberg as our personal coach💪🏻”, said Hoeven.